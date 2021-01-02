Former WWE Producer and wrestling veteran Sarah Stock announced she underwent surgery on a broken bone in her leg today.
Stock shared on social media that she broke a bone and ruptured a ligament after falling on the ice yesterday.
"Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It's my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year," tweeted Sarah.
WWE released Sarah Stock in September. She first became a part of WWE back in 2015 after a successful in-ring career with promotions like Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Shimmer.
Below is the photo she shared earlier on Twitter:
Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It's my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year. pic.twitter.com/L8JM8U4cNe— Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) January 2, 2021