Former WWE Producer and wrestling veteran Sarah Stock announced she underwent surgery on a broken bone in her leg today.

Stock shared on social media that she broke a bone and ruptured a ligament after falling on the ice yesterday.

"Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It's my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year," tweeted Sarah.

WWE released Sarah Stock in September. She first became a part of WWE back in 2015 after a successful in-ring career with promotions like Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Shimmer.

Below is the photo she shared earlier on Twitter: