AEW stars FTR are changing their tag team finisher to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter on Monday to announce that they are changing the name of The Goodnight Express to Big Rig, which is one of Lee's nicknames from his days on the indies. Dax noted that he received the blessing of Lee's wife, Amanda Huber.

"After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to 'Big Rig'. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can't wait to see you again," Dax wrote.

