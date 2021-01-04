WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now set for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight's Legends Night edition of RAW, the first show of 2021, saw McIntyre retain his title over Keith Lee in the main event. After the match, Goldberg made his return and confronted McIntyre in the middle of the ring.

Goldberg gave some props to McIntyre for having what it takes to represent the company as WWE Champion, but then said the one thing he does not have is respect. Goldberg went on and accused McIntyre of thinking low of the WWE Legends who came before him. He then said he wasn't coming to RAW to demand anything, but he was here to challenge Drew for the title at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Drew denied thinking low of the Legends and said fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his dad.

That's when the two faced off and Goldberg shoved McIntyre to the mat. The USA Network feed abruptly went off the air when McIntyre went down, but as seen in the footage below released by WWE, McIntyre jumped right back up and pressed his head against Goldberg.

Goldberg had been rumored for an upcoming match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the WrestleMania 37 Season. There's no word yet on if they still have plans for that feud, but we know that Goldberg has 2 matches per year on his WWE contract, through 2023.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Below is the current 2021 Rumble card, along with a few shots from tonight's show-closing angle:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37