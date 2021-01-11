WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Goldberg returned to RAW last week and issued the challenge to McIntyre. This week's show saw McIntyre accept the challenge via pre-recorded message because he's currently in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card, along with video of McIntyre's response:
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Match likely to change.
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
"You don't know anything about being #WWEChampion, do you, Billy?" ??????@DMcIntyreWWE ACCEPTS @Goldberg's challenge for a match at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/YMPLwNM9pu— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
"@Goldberg, I accept your challenge... at the #RoyalRumble, 'ou're ????????!" — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0CBgIkKUH6— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021