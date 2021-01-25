AEW has announced a new stipulation for Wednesday’s Dynamite match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood.

It was announced today that Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will both be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside during the match. This will prevent any outside interference from happening.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy. Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus to prevent outside interference

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

* Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will discuss their Revolution Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Jon Moxley will discuss his Beach Break six-man match with PAC and Rey Fenix vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers