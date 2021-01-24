In the 2016 WWE Draft, Heath Slater was the only active Superstar who was not selected by either Raw or SmackDown, making him a free agent. That then became a storyline for him where he tried to earn a contract with either brand and that’s also when his “I Got Kids” phrase was born as he needed a contract to feed his family.

During one segment on RAW, Slater interrupted a Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in-ring promo and received as much reaction from the crowd as he ever had at any point in his career. Slater revisited that promo during an interview on Table Talk w/DVon.

“That segment put me on the map, but slapped me in my face too. The whole, ‘I don’t give a s**t about your kids was supposed to be, ‘I don’t give a damn about your kids’. I guess the crowd was into it and the people were… hey, I got a shirt out of that segment,” revealed Slater.

“If you give me bullet points and tell me this is the ending place, I can come up with the right words to where my fans can translate and be with me. When you hand me a damn four-page script, I have to go out there and you’re changing it every hour and then 20 minutes before I go out there, I think I have everything I have to say in my mind. Then, you give me a new script and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’

“So, I had the segment with Brock and Paul and after four scripts or 20 minutes before I go out, I literally had to go out there and do my s**t because I didn’t know what was going on. So, my music hits, Paul is cutting a promo. Paul says his, I forget what my next line was.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, no’. I pulled my guns out and was like, ‘Damnit, all these people here know I’m going to get my ass kicked. [Brock] knows he’ll whip my ass, but I have to do this. I got kids! I need this job!’ The next thing I know, I catch Vince in the back and was like, ‘Woah! I got kids! I need this job! Hey print that out!’ That was not even in my lines.”

Though it wasn’t an official match, Slater was squashed by Lesnar who welcomed him to Suplex City before hitting Slater with an F5. But the One Man Rock Band, did profit from the segment as “I Got Kids” became his new signature catchphrase that he still uses to this day, and Slater also eventually earned a contract with SmackDown.

