Kota Ibushi is now the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion after defeating Tetsuya Naito in the main event on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 15. This is the first time he has held the Heavyweight Championship and the second time with the Intercontinental title.

The "Golden Star" found himself under pressure after two of his Kamigoye's failed to keep Naito down. However, he was able to catch Naito before he could land his Destino with another Kamigoye that officially kept the former champion down and out for the three count.

Tomorrow morning, New Japan will conclude their second night of Wrestle Kingdom with Ibushi defending his newly won titles against "Switchblade" Jay White in the main event.