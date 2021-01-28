Hulk Hogan took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to a fellow WWE Hall of Famer – Andre the Giant.

Wednesday marked 28 years since Andre passed away at the age of 46 from congestive heart failure. The Hulkster remembered The Eighth Wonder of the World as one who taught him respect for the pro wrestling business, and who taught him how to work using his instincts and connection with the fans.

“28yrs ago Andre passed,my big brother,he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd. His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that u don’t talk about beforehand RIP HH,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan and Andre worked together for years during the 1980s pro wrestling boom period, making history in the main event of WrestleMania III in 1987. That match saw Hogan retain the WWE Title over Andre after “the bodyslam heard around the world” and Hogan’s signature leg drop.

You can see Hogan’s full tweet with photos below: