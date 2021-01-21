Impact Wrestling has announced their 2021 No Surrender event.

No Surrender will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform, live on Saturday, February 13 from Skyway Studios in Nashville.

The first No Surrender event aired back in 2005 as a pay-per-view. Impact aired No Surrender as TV specials in 2014 and 2015, but the event did not run again until 2019, when it was brought back for Impact Plus. There was not a No Surrender event in 2020.

No matches have been announced for the upcoming No Surrender show, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.