Tuesday’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from the pay-per-view with Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. AEW stars Private Party in the main event, drew 147,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and tied at #133 for the night on cable in viewership, with the NBA Post-Game Show at 11:19pm.

These numbers are down from last week’s Hard To Kill go-home show, which drew 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #126 on the Cable Top 150 and #138 for the night in viewership.

Besides the two “Best Of 2020” specials that aired on December 22 (133,000 viewers) and December 29 (103,000 viewers), this is the lowest Impact viewership for a first-run episode since the November 17 show, which drew 146,000 viewers.

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.77 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.936 million viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.869 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.51 in the key demo.

NCIS on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.79 rating. NCIS also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 9.631 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode