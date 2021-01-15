Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill takes place tomorrow night on Impact Plus and FITE. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for the pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to team with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. Also, Impact Knockouts Champions Deonna Purrazzo defends against Taya Valkyrie.
Below is the full card:
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
Impact X-Division Championship
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh
Old School Rules Six-Man Tag Team Match
Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson with Don Callis vs. Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb
Pre-Show
Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers