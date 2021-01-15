Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill takes place tomorrow night on Impact Plus and FITE. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for the pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to team with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. Also, Impact Knockouts Champions Deonna Purrazzo defends against Taya Valkyrie.

Below is the full card:

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship

Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Old School Rules Six-Man Tag Team Match

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer

Barbed Wire Massacre

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson with Don Callis vs. Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Pre-Show

Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers