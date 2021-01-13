Tuesday's Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Genesis fallout plus the final build for Saturday's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, drew 161,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week's Impact ranked #126 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #138 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up 8% from the 148,000 garnered by last week's show, as well as 25% from the 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week's episode ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 and #142 for the night in viewership.

Impact viewership on Twitch was in the 6,000 range.

CNN Tonight at 10pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.653 million viewers. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.682 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 in the key demo.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.99 rating. This Is Us also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.446 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode