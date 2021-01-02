Impact Wrestling has announced its second-ever virtual fanfest, "Hard To Kill CELL-ebration."

The two-hour event will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021, the same day as the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. The event starts at 11 a.m. EST and will be held on Zoom.

Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Impact Executive Vice-President Don Callis, Eric Young, Motor City Machine Guys, and Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz have already been confirmed for "Hard To Kill CELL-ebration"

Registration is open now at this link here. Registration is very limited.

According to Impact, participating fans will receive numerous perks:

* The official Hard To Kill t-shirt.

* A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com.

* Randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from BOUND FOR GLORY, held Oct. 24 in Nashville.

Fans will be able to rent the Hard To Kill PPV on FITE. It starts at 8 p.m. EST.