- Above is a look back at the Top 5 Impact Wrestling Super X Cup finals. The group included: Team AAA vs. Team NWA, Dezmond Xavier vs. Taiji Ishimori, Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera, Kaz vs. Volador Jr. vs. Naruki Doi vs. Daivari, and at number one, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe.

- Below are results from last night's NJPW Strong:

* Clark Connors defeated Kevin Knight

* Rocky Romero defeated The DKC

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, and Chris Dickinson) defeated Brody King and The Riegel Twins

Already announced for next week: Fred Rosser, ACH, and Blake Christian against KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.

- Speaking of the Super X Cup Tournament, it will take place at tonight's Impact Wrestling Genesis (streaming on Impact Plus and FITE for $9.99). Below is the final card for tonight's show.

* TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack ("I Quit" Match)

* Suicide vs. Ace Austin (Super X Cup Tournament)

* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake (Super X Cup Tournament)

* Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar (Super X Cup Tournament)

* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro (Super X Cup Tournament)

* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals