Impact Wrestling Genesis was tonight. In the main event, Willie Mack defeated TNA Champion Moose. Ace Austin also won the Super X Cup Tournament after defeating Blake Christian.
Below are the results:
* First Round of the Super X Cup:
Ace Austin defeated Suicide
* First Round of the Super X Cup:
Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro
* First Round of the Super X Cup:
Cousin Jake defeated Daivari
* First Round of the Super X Cup:
Crazzy Steve defeated Tre Lamar
* Semifinals of the Super X Cup:
Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake
* Semifinals of the Super X Cup:
Blake Christian defeated Crazzy Steve
* Finals of the Super X Cup:
Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian
* Jordynne Grace defeated Jazz
* Willie Mack defeated TNA World Champion Moose ("I Quit" Match)
There are NO LIMITS to @JakeSomething_'s power. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/vosMgHCmR4— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
Legsweep OFF THE ROPES by @steveofcrazzy. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/vjFtriaFzB— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
How do you even approach wrestling @steveofcrazzy? #Genesis @TreLaMar_ pic.twitter.com/nAPEd802Te— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
SPRINGBOARD FOLD SENDS @The_Ace_Austin TO THE FINAL! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/WM68LvHG4H— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
Beautiful split legged moonsault by @Air_Blake2234. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/JKK002Z8LK— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
450 SPLASH IN THE ROPES SENDS @Air_Blake2234 TO THE SUPER X-CUP FINAL! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/AGXXCzLgrY— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
.@JordynneGrace connects with a trio of suplexes. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/XfX2yrdyJD— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
TORNADO DDT! #Genesis @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/7HvbYvlLzv— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
A woman who deserves so much more than she was ever given.— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) January 10, 2021
All the respect, @Phenom_Jazz. pic.twitter.com/mQKrJi3SRh
Feeling out process in the early stages of @The_Ace_Austin vs. @Air_Blake2234. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/xS9fxy2pnt— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
SPRINGBOARD 450 SPLASH! #Genesis @Air_Blake2234 pic.twitter.com/eLRTuWtfki— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
STANDING SPANISH FLY! #Genesis @Air_Blake2234 pic.twitter.com/Ol6jQoajna— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
.@Willie_Mack sends @TheMooseNation CRASHING into a chair in the corner. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/KLV5qdYqHn— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
OH MY GOD!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
GO TO HELL OFF THE TOP THROUGH A TABLE ON THE FLOOR! #Genesis @TheMooseNation @Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/UVJwnFKvob
.@Willie_Mack wins the I Quit match but at what cost to his health and potentially @GottaGetSwann's World Title reign. #Genesis @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/7VZkC83qco— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021