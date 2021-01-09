Impact Wrestling Genesis was tonight. In the main event, Willie Mack defeated TNA Champion Moose. Ace Austin also won the Super X Cup Tournament after defeating Blake Christian.

Below are the results:

* First Round of the Super X Cup:

Ace Austin defeated Suicide

* First Round of the Super X Cup:

Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro

* First Round of the Super X Cup:

Cousin Jake defeated Daivari

* First Round of the Super X Cup:

Crazzy Steve defeated Tre Lamar

* Semifinals of the Super X Cup:

Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake

* Semifinals of the Super X Cup:

Blake Christian defeated Crazzy Steve

* Finals of the Super X Cup:

Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian

* Jordynne Grace defeated Jazz

* Willie Mack defeated TNA World Champion Moose ("I Quit" Match)

A woman who deserves so much more than she was ever given.

All the respect, @Phenom_Jazz. pic.twitter.com/mQKrJi3SRh — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) January 10, 2021

OH MY GOD!



GO TO HELL OFF THE TOP THROUGH A TABLE ON THE FLOOR! #Genesis @TheMooseNation @Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/UVJwnFKvob — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021