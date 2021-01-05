Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode is the go-home show before Genesis, which will be live this Saturday at 8 PM EST on Impact Plus!

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a four-way free-for-all match ahead of the Super X Cup Tournament this Saturday!

KC Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton)

The bell rings, and Ace Austin runs out of the ring to strategize over what he's going to do in the match with Madman Fulton. Austin drags Crazzy Steve out of the ring. KC Navarro and Blake Christian are spotlighted in the center of the ring. Navarro focuses on a takedown before Austin drags him out of the ring, and he comes in to take his place. Blake takes Austin off his feet with a head scissors takeover. Crazzy Steve locks Austin up with an Upside Down on the outside. Austin lays a hard chop on Steve to buy some time away from him. Navarro goes up and over and gets pushed off the top rope by Blake.

Austin and Blake are on the middle and top rope. Blake gets some offense in on Austin before flying up and over the top rope on KC. Austin follows suit right after Blake. Crazzy Steve escapes the pinfall from Austin. KC catches Austin with a swinging neckbreaker for only a 2 count. Blake and Austin crash into each other with a beautiful Spanish Fly. Blake gets another near-fall cover on Austin. Crazzy Steve takes it to all three of his opponents with a Death Valley Driver. Steve locks a pin on Navarro and gains the pinfall victory!

Winner: Crazzy Steve

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne run through tonight's card.

Before his big match tonight, we see Sami Callihan in his control center discussing how he's here to give people the truth about the reality we live in. He wants to make it clear that the bad guys always win. Heroes like Eddie Edwards may win in fairy tale books, but not in reality.