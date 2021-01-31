Impact Wrestling is no longer airing in the U.K. on FreeSports, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

Impact had just announced the partnership with Premier Sports / FreeSports last October. We have reached out to Impact and FreeSports regarding why the partnership has ended, and will provide an update if we receive one.

Impact Wrestling has also been removed from the FreeSports website.

FreeSports launched in August of 2017. They have aired other professional wrestling in the past, as MLW aired on the channel from April of 2019 until June of 2020. MLW ultimately moved to the Sports Channel Network, where it currently airs.