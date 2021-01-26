After making their way to the Impact Zone last week, AEW’s Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, along with TNA/Impact veteran, Matt Hardy, will return tonight on Impact Wrestling.

Last week, Quen and Kassidy surprised the Impact World Champions, the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), during a confrontation with Chris Sabin and his new partner James Storm when they issued a shot at the tag team championship.

When the main event between Private Party and Sabin & James concluded the show, AEW’s high flyers picked up the win with their Gin and Juice finisher to etch their names as the new number one contenders of the tag team titles.

On a similar note, an eight-man tag team match is scheduled with the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock taking on the Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and a mystery partner.

Also on tonight’s card:

* Matt Cardona & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

* Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

* Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) Fest

Following tonight’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling, AXS TV will feature an episode on Madison Rayne’s career through IMPACT in 60. This comes after she announced her official retirement while concluding Hard To Kill’s pre-show event.