Tonight's Impact Wrestling will be the go-home show before Hard To Kill, live this Saturday at 8 PM EST on FITE TV.

In this week's main event, the Impact World Champion Rich Swann will face one-half of the World Tag Team champions, Karl Anderson, in a one on one match before their six-man main event on Saturday.

Speaking of the main event on Saturday, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on tonight's go-home show. What will the champion do ahead of his scheduled match?

In the second big match of the evening, the former and longest reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie will set foot in the ring against Kimber Lee before she challenges Lee's ally Deonna Purrazzo for the said title. "La Wera Loca" is determined to prevail in both of her scheduled matches and reclaim the belt again.

Also added on to tonight's card:

* Moose vs. Matthew Palmer in a grudge match

* Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Rohit Raju & Chris Bey vs. the X-Division Champion Manik & Suicide

* Lastly, Tommy Dreamer will face the newly altered [Cody] Deaner before their six-man "Old School Rules" match this Saturday

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show at 8 PM EST.