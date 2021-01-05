Impact Wrestling will return to its in-ring programming following their two-week holiday break. This will be their go-home show before their Impact Plus exclusive event Genesis, which will take place this Saturday at 8 PM EST. Tonight, we'll hear from the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, ahead of their main event match with Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16.

Adjacent to Omega's appearance, five matches have been announced so far for the night, including the last semi-final matchup of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament between Jordynne Grace and Jazz versus Havok and Nevaeh. The winner will meet Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at Hard To Kill to determine who will walk away with the revived championships.

Next, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will renew their heated four-year rivalry in a grudge match. Callihan's mind games have surpassed dangerous levels. The former world champions will settle the score in the new year.

Also scheduled for tonight's show:







Moose vs. Mathew Palmer in a 3 Minute Challenge













Lastly, Rhino and Cousin Jake will clash with Eric Young and Joe Doering in a tag team match

Be sure to join our live coverage of tonight's show at 8 PM EST.