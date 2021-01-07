Tuesday's Genesis go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, the first show of 2021, drew 148,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week's Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #142 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week's Best Of 2020 Part 2 show, which drew 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the key demo. Last week's episode ranked #140 for the night in viewership but did not make the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo.

This was the lowest Impact viewership for a first run show since November 17 of last year, which drew 146,000 viewers.

CNN's Election Night In American program at 10pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.92 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.815 million viewers. MSNBC's Election Coverage program at 8pm topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.655 million viewers, ranking #8 with a 0.68 in the key demo.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.01 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.685 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode