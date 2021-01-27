It sounds like a somewhat unique finish is being considered for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that a certain finish is being discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and while details are limited, a comment from a source indicated that this finish might not go over well with some fans.

“There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration,” the source reportedly said.

No other details were provided, but we will let you know if more information becomes available.

There are currently 12 open spots for Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Confirmed entrants as of this writing are Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Elias, Mustafa Ali, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Stay tuned for updates on Sunday’s pay-per-view.