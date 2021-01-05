A new ownership group has purchased a majority interest in the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion.

OVW announced today that Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones and former 21c Museum Hotels CEO Craig Greenberg have purchased the majority interest in the former WWE developmental territory, which has ran from Louisville, Kentucky since 1993. The ownership group also includes Dr. Jeffrey Tuvlin and Andrew "Hubby" Jefferson.

It was also announced that the legendary Al Snow will continue to run OVW's daily operations, while expanding The Al Snow Wrestling Academy. Working with Snow, the new ownership group will work to position OVW for continued growth in live events, online and broadcast events, and expanding the school.

To celebrate the new investment, OVW will run a free online event this Saturday, January 9 at 7:30pm. The 2021 Nightmare Rumble will feature a 30-Man Rumble Match, and a title defense featuring OVW National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz. The event will air free on OVWrestling.com, live from the Davis Arena in Louisville.

Stay tuned for more on the new OVW investment. Below is the full press release that was sent to us today: