WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and his Global Force Entertainment have settled the lawsuit with Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, which is the parent company of Impact Wrestling.

The following motion was filed before the United States Court Middle District of Tennessee on Friday, according to PWInsider. It was entered into court records this week:

"Plaintiffs Global Force Entertainment, Inc. and Jeffrey Jarrett and Defendant Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC (each a "Party" and collectively "Parties) have agreed to a settlement in this case. Based on the settlement, the Parties respectfully request the Court administratively close the case so as to retain jurisdiction over this case and the Parties until such time as all terms of the settlement have been met. If the terms of the settlement are met, and unless any Party objects, they will submit a joint request for dismissal of the claims and counterclaims in the case by no later than October 1, 2022."

This settlement comes after a new trial was denied following the previous mistrial. The two sides came to a settlement, as the court suggested.

Jarrett originally filed the lawsuit against Anthem in August 2018, shortly after his departure from the company. Jarrett filed the lawsuit for copyright infringement over the rights to his Global Force Wrestling, alleging that Impact had used footage of without his permission. The case faced several delays, including the death of a judge and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues that all led to the mistrial back in July 2020.

