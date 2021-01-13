Former WWE Superstar JTG has taken to Twitter to remember his late tag team partner, Shad Gaspard, on what would have been his 40th birthday.
JTG posted a picture of the former Cryme Tyme members along with the following caption:
"Today you would of been 40 years old. I wish you was still here because I would of roasted you on how old you were and photo shopped your picture on a box of JUST FOR MEN M-60 Jet Black. I miss you and Happy Birthday. Love you bro (Pause) #HAPPYBIRTHDAYSHAD #CRYMETYME4LIFE."
Last May, Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 after he and his son were among a group of swimmers who were swept away by a strong rip current while in the ocean at Venice Beach, California.
As noted recently, the widow of Gaspard filed a lawsuit against the state of California, the city of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles County, alleging them of negligence over her husband's death and dangerous condition of public property.
