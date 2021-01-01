Stardom reportedly wants Kairi Sane to appear at their major show that is scheduled for March 3 from Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

One of the ideas for the big Stardom event in March is to bring back stars from the past, most notably Sane, who is still under contract to WWE, but back living in Japan with her husband.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sane went to the WWE office in Japan for help in getting approval for the Stardom appearance, but she "got nowhere."

Sane moved back to Japan in the summer to be with her husband. It was reported then that she would likely be working as a WWE Ambassador in that country, and Sane said herself that she planned to "train and support" WWE from there.

Sane worked for Stardom from 2011-2017 when she signed with WWE. She held numerous titles while with the promotion, including the Wonder of Stardom Title and the World of Stardom Title.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

