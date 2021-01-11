Kayla Braxton, a backstage interviewer for Friday Night SmackDown, has ripped fans on Twitter for tagging her in jokes about COVID-19 especially since she had contracted the virus in 2019. Braxton was on RAW tonight instead of Charly Caruso.

After RAW went off the air, Braxton tweeted, "While I was at work tonight, I got a call that someone very close to me died of covid. And as I logged on to this platform tonight, I noticed multiple disgusting tweets tagging me to make jokes about me when I had the virus early this year. FU*K you."

In June 2020, Braxton revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

At the time, Braxton tried to create awareness that it is possible to contract the virus for a second time.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me," Braxton wrote in June last year.

As noted, there is reportedly a COVID-19 outbreak that is impacting WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling currently. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the virus even though he has not had any symptoms.

See below for Braxton's tweet: