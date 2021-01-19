It looks like the AEW - Impact Wrestling working relationship may continue with tonight's Impact episode on AXS TV.

Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock took to Twitter on Monday night and indicated that he had met with AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

"@TonyKhan meeting you again hopefully our paths can cross again," Shamrock tweeted.

Khan has not responded to Shamrock's tweet as of this writing.

However, Impact announcer David Penzer took to Twitter on Monday night and posted a big teaser for tonight's Impact on AXS episode.

He wrote, "Trust me on this one. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS #IMPACTonAXSTV THIS TUESDAY NIGHT! Spread the word..."

Tonight's Impact episode will feature fallout from Saturday's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which featured a six-man main event that saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeat Impact World Champion Rich Swann, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, and Chris Sabin. The finish came when Omega pinned Swann, setting up a potential match between the two.

Impact has announced just two matches for tonight's post-Hard To Kill episode as of this writing - Eric Young vs. Rhino, plus Knockouts tag team action with Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Impact and be sure to join us later on for live coverage. You can see the related tweets from Shamrock and Penzer below:

