Kofi Kingston has confirmed that he's currently suffering from a jaw injury.

As noted, WWE announced on Monday's RAW that Kofi Kingston was not there due to a broken jaw. Xavier Woods came to ringside for a loss to T-BAR, and the announcers noted then that Kofi is currently on the shelf. It was later confirmed that the jaw injury is legitimate, but it could not be confirmed that Kofi actually has a broken jaw.

Kofi took to Instagram TV this week to interview Major League Rugby player Tendai Mtawarira, and confirmed an injury to his jaw before their discussion began.

"I gotta apologize because I feel like I'm talking out of the side of my mouth and I'm dealing with, like, a jaw injury right now, and my mouth is only closing on one side," Kofi told fans. "So, if I sound kind of funny, that's why. Ordinarily I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I'm not doing that right now. I'm just... I'm talking funny trying to figure this situation out."

There's still no word on when Kofi suffered the injury. He teamed with Woods to defeat The Miz and John Morrison last week. WWE indicated that Kofi may have suffered the injury some time in the past few weeks. As we noted before at this link, Kofi revealed back in December that he lost pieces of his teeth at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in the match that saw he and Woods drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. It wasn't clear if the two injuries are related.

Stay tuned for more on Kofi and his WWE status. You can see his interview with Mtawarira below: