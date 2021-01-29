WWE RAW Superstar Lana has revealed that she is still recovering from her injury.

On Thursday, the Ravishing Russian tweeted a link to a photoshoot that she shot for Bello Magazine back in November before her injury.

Lana wrote, “I shot for Bello Magazine back in November before my injury. Not going to lie, it was nice to remember what it felt like to be out of sweats, a cast and an ankle brace. Can’t wait to come back.”

Earlier this month, Lana wished fans a Happy New Year along with two pictures of her wearing braces on her arm and leg. “Piss off 2020. #happynewyear everyone,” she wrote at the time.

Lana and Asuka were in line to face former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at December’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. However, Lana was pulled out of the match after she was attacked by Baszler and Jax on RAW. It was later noted on commentary that Lana suffered an MCL injury to her left knee and a non-displaced radial head fracture on her left elbow.

Charlotte Flair took Lana’s place as Asuka’s tag team partner at TLC. The duo captured the titles from Jax and Baszler.

See below for Lana’s tweet: