Lana is reportedly not dealing with a legitimate injury.

As noted earlier, Lana took to Twitter this week and mentioned how she is still wearing a cast and an ankle brace. She noted that she can’t wait to come back to in-ring action from the injuries she suffered back in December on RAW.

To clarify, the injuries announced to Lana were a part of the storylines, and she is not legitimately hurt, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Lana may have a good shot at being a surprise entrant in Sunday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match because when WWE originally wrote her out of the storylines in December, the idea was to keep her off TV for around 6 weeks with the worked injury.

The December 14 RAW saw Lana defeat Nia Jax in singles action, but after the match WWE did an injury angle where Jax and Shayna Baszler took Lana out, focusing on her arm and leg until RAW Women’s Champion Asuka made the save. Lana was then pulled from the WWE TLC pay-per-view, where she was to team with Asuka to challenge Jax and Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was noted by WWE that Lana had suffered a MCL knee injury and a fracture on her elbow. Charlotte Flair ended up returning to WWE as Asuka’s partner, and they captured the titles. They are still champions going into Sunday’s pay-per-view, where they will defend against Baszler and Jax in their rematch.

It was speculated that Lana could end up eliminating Jax or doing some kind of angle with her during Sunday’s Women’s Rumble Match, if she does return. Jax spent a few months beating Lana up and putting her through tables before the injury angle on December 14.

There are 18 open spots for Sunday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as of now. Confirmed participants as of now are Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka.

Lana has played up the injuries on social media, with the aforementioned tweet and a New Year’s post where she took two selfies wearing a sling and the brace. You can see both posts below.

I shot for Bello Magazine back in November before my injury. Not going to lie, it was nice to remember what it felt like to be out of sweats, a cast and an ankle brace. Can’t wait to come backhttps://t.co/wFBpWUc9bc pic.twitter.com/SG0vmYXVrA — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 28, 2021