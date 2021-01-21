Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicking off last week. We also get hype for the Women’s Dusty Classic, which kicks off tonight, and the Fight Pit main event between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is making her return to ringside tonight after calling the action remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see the Fight Pit structure set up in part of the arena.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way

We go right to the ring and Kushida is already out with Leon Ruff. Out next comes The Way – Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. The Way stops at the Dusty Classic trophy as fans boo them. Vic and Wade welcome Beth back to the arena.

Theory starts off by slamming Ruff. Ruff talks some trash and they lock up again as fans rally. Theory overpowers but Ruff gets free. Theory drops Ruff with a shoulder. Ruff comes back with a dropkick. Theory runs into a forearm. Ruff goes to the top but Theory carries him and they tangle. Ruff gets free again and nails a dropkick. Ruff goes on with a pin attempt as they tangle some more. Kushida tags in and they double team Theory.

Kushida starts working on Theory’s arm now as Gargano looks on. Theory fights up and out, then slams Kushida by his head. Gargano tags in and unloads with right hands, beating Kushida to the mat. Gargano drives knees into Kushida while he’s on the mat now. Gargano stomps away and then plays to the crowd for more boos.

Kushida gets right up and unloads with forearms. Gargano avoids an attack and they collide. Theory tags in and immediately drops Kushida with a big dropkick for a 1 count. Theory rocks Kushida into the corner and works him over. Theory launches Kushida into the opposite corner and he lands hard. Theory stomps on the arm now. Theory with an arm submission now. Gargano tags in and elbows Kushida while Theory holds him. They double team Kushida now, dropping him with elbows and then stomping. Gargano covers for a 2 count. Gargano takes Kushida down and kicks him in the back for a 2 count. Gargano takes Kushida back to the corner and tags Theory in for another double team.

Kushida blocks a suplex but Theory rocks him. Theory tries again but Kushida gets free and tags in Ruff, who flies in with a missile dropkick. Ruff with a crossbody and forearms. Ruff drops Theory and then kicks him in the head. Ruff takes Theory to the corner but misses an attack. Ruff knocks Gargano off the apron as he charges. Theory catches Ruff in mid-move and powerbombs him to the mat for a close 2 count. Theory shows some frustration as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.