WWE has just announced that the location for WrestleMania 37 has changed. The location was Los Angeles, California but now WrestleMania 37 will be at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Raymond James Stadium was the original location for WrestleMania 36. As noted, the location was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to COVID-19.

The dates for WrestleMania 37 are April 10 and April 11. According to PWInsider, in the coming weeks, WWE will be announcing ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37.

WWE also announced dates and locations for WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 38 will be in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on April 3, 2022.

WrestleMania 39 will be in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium on April 2, 2023.

Below is the "WrestleMania Report" that WWE posted on Twitter. The video features Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Paul Heyman.



