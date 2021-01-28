A Lumberjack Match has been announced for next Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW just announced that Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston will take place under Lumberjack rules next week. AEW boss Tony Khan made the match after Kingston defeated Archer with outside interference on this week’s Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more on the special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match

* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix