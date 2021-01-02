T-BAR of RETRIBUTION is not a fan of undefeated WWE 205 Live Superstar Mansoor.

The first 205 Live episode of 2021 saw Mansoor keep his TV undefeated streak going by defeating Jake Atlas of WWE NXT. T-BAR responded to a 205 Live tweet on Mansoor's win, and said RETRIBUTION especially hates the Saudi Superstar.

"We hate every @WWE Superstar. Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION," T-BAR wrote.

Mansoor responded and asked if the mask if keeping T-BAR alive.

He wrote, "If I pull that off will you die?"

While Mansoor lost several NXT live event matches since debuting with WWE in September 2018, he's only lost one NXT TV match since the big 50-Man Battle Royal win at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 from his home country of Saudi Arabia, which was an August 2019 match with Damian Priest. Mansoor has been undefeated in NXT live events, WWE Crown Jewel events from Saudi Arabia, EVOLVE events, NXT TV shows, and 205 Live TV shows since September 20, 2019. He made his 205 Live debut on November 8, 2019 and defeated The Brian Kendrick, winning 10 other 205 Live matches since then. It's interesting to note that Mansoor's last non-televised singles loss, after the Priet TV loss, and before the September 20, 2019 mark came at a NXT live event on August 23 of that year, against Dominik Dijakovic, who is now known as T-BAR.

You can see the related tweets from T-BAR and Mansoor below: