Mark Haskins has re-signed with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced today that the international star has signed a new deal with the company. There is no word on how long the new contract is for, but we will keep you updated.

Haskins originally signed with ROH in December 2018. The UK star was scheduled to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 18th Anniversary show this past March, but the event was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Haskins has not appeared for ROH since then due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but ROH noted that keeping Haskins in the fold has been a priority.

