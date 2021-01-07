AEW star Matt Hardy took a subtle shot at WWE during a backstage segment on Night 1 of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

Acting as the agent for Private Party, Hardy showed up with paperwork for the tag team to sign a new contract.

"I promise you guys, you will not regret this decision," Hardy said during the segment. "I want you both to trust me."

When Private Party wondered why Hardy would get 30 percent of their salary, Hardy said, "You guys wanna be kings, right? A king like Snoop Dogg? You're gonna be a winner. You have the potential in you, it's untapped. I'm gonna bring it out. I know 30 percent is a hefty fee but it will pay off in spades."

Private Party then wanted to know if all their demands are being met in the contract.

After providing them with confirmation, Hardy took a jab at WWE, noting how he is not a monster who won't allow Private Party to continue on third party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo.

"I got you covered," said Hardy. "I can't wait for Private Party to be iconic. And you know what? All those 3rd party platform things like Cameo or Twitch...I'm not a monster. You still go that. And they're very beneficial."

Hardy said he was going to get the papers to a lawyer and then meet Private Party for dinner.

As reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc. back in October, WWE chairman Vince McMahon asked all talents to cease engagement with third party platforms.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg was also a part of Private Party's contract signing segment, which can be seen in the video above.