Impact Wrestling has announced that a new broadcast team will start this Saturday with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Matt Striker will serve as Impact's new play-by-play announcer, while D'Lo Brown will handle color commentary duties. Striker and Brown will call the weekly Impact TV show, and pay-per-view events.

Striker noted that he's excited, nervous, thankful and humbled to be returning to TV.

"I've always loved professional wrestling. It is a love that unites so many people," Striker said in the official press release. "Pro wrestling is a sport and I want to be mindful to call it as such. I've learned and grown so much since I began, and I thank the fans – and the critics – for that.



"It is not lost on me the opportunity that is before me – I can once again lend my voice to the sport that I love. In doing so, I'm poised to describe, analyze, and witness the most advanced athletes the sport has ever seen. I am excited, nervous, thankful, and humbled. I cannot wait to get out there. You will always be able hear the fan in me."

Brown also said he's very excited to join the commentary team after working behind-the-scenes for the company.



"I'm very excited to join the IMPACT Wrestling broadcast booth and I know working alongside Matt Striker will be a lot of fun," Brown said. "I believe in IMPACT Wrestling, with its amazing roster of skilled Superstars and Knockouts – and can't wait to have the best seat in the house to call all the action.



"I'm humbled to follow the IMPACT broadcasting path of Don West and Mike Tenay, and most recently Don Callis, Madison Rayne and certainly Josh Mathews. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. I know there are big shoes to fill, but Striker and I will do our best."

Striker and Brown are replacing Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne. Mathews has signed a new multi-year contract with the company and is being promoted to Senior Producer of the weekly Impact TV show and pay-per-view events. Rayne will give an update on her future at Saturday's pay-per-view. The veteran Knockout provided color commentary in 2020 but is reportedly leaving the company for a job outside of pro wrestling.

"My play-by-play career has spanned nearly 20 years – from WrestleMania to Bound For Glory to incredible moments from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV," Mathews said in the press release. "Producing will allow me to have a bigger role in the overall production of our weekly show, PPVs and IMPACT+ Specials.



"This transition has been a great process, Matt and D'Lo are bringing a fresh energy and are ready to go. It was a special year in 2020, and both Madison Rayne and I will always be grateful for the opportunity and look forward to these exciting changes."

Stay tuned for more.