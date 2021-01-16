Matthew McConaughey is a celebrated and accomplished actor who's won Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and a host of other achievements during his 30-year career. He's known as one of Hollywood's leading men and also has a tie to sports as he's a minority owner of Austin FC of Major League Soccer.

But McConaughey also has another tie to sports, or rather, sports entertainment. He grew up in Texas and went to World Class Championship Wrestling shows in the 80s where he even got kicked out of a show for throwing tomatoes at heels. With his childhood love for wrestling, McConaughey was asked by Maria Menounos if he'd ever consider getting into a ring.

"I'll say… not too much, because as you know, you can't say too much about these things," McConaughey said on Better Together with Maria Menounos. "But it is, uh, it is something that interests me…."

McConaughey then coyly laughed when Menounos said he could apply the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. The actor then talked about a recent conversation he had with someone who is familiar with both the ring and Hollywood in The Rock.

Rock was telling McConaughey about the time when his Rocky Maivia character went from a babyface to a heel. He recalled that moment when the fans finally bought into his new persona and McConaughey said that his kids have those moments when watching wrestling where they're able to buy into the product and suspend belief.

"The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there live, 'oh I just hooked him.' And I love the suspension and disbelief that, because my kids and I watch and they're starting to get that when they go, 'oh this is fake,'" said McConaughey.

"I'm going, 'what are you talking about no way' and they're starting to get, because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there there's a there's a bit of one you know. And then, so two of them, two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, well this is real,' so they're gettin' it, and that's so much of the fun of it, it's coming up this, this is real."