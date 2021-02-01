WWE Hall of Famer Edge is going to WrestleMania 37.
The Rated R Superstar won tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The match came down to Edge and Orton.
Edge entered the match at #1 and Orton entered at #2, but Orton spent much of the match in the trainer’s room after an injury angle with his leg. Orton entered the match after it looked like Edge had won, but this backfired and Edge eliminated him for the big win.
The match featured several surprise entrants and WWE NXT Superstars, including a returning Seth Rollins, Carlito, Damian Priest, Kane, “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, and Christian.
The match also saw rapper Bad Bunny get involved. Earlier in the night there was a segment where Bunny turned down an offer to join The Miz and John Morrison after Bunny performed his “Booker T” single on the stage. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T interrupted the segment and sent Miz and Morrison on their way. Miz later destroyed Bunny’s DJ Set when he made his Rumble entrance. Bunny came out during the match and distracted both Miz and Morrison, allowing Priest to eliminate them. Priest then cheered Bunny on as he climbed to the top rope and delivered a splash to the floor, taking Miz and Morrison down.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Men’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:
ENTRANTS
1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
2. Randy Orton
3. Sami Zayn
4. Mustafa Ali
5. Jeff Hardy
6. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler
7. Shinsuke Nakamura
8. Carlito
9. Xavier Woods
10. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E
11. John Morrison
12. Ricochet
13. Elias
14. Damian Priest
15. The Miz
16. Riddle
17. Daniel Bryan
18. Kane
19. King Baron Corbin
20. Otis
21. Dominik Mysterio
22. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley
23. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms
24. Christian
25. AJ Styles
26. Rey Mysterio
27. Sheamus
28. Cesaro
29. Seth Rollins
30. Braun Strowman
ELIMINATIONS
1. Jeff Hardy (by Dolph Ziggler)
2. Sami Zayn (by The New Day)
3. Xavier Woods (by Mustafa Ali)
4. Mustafa Ali (by Big E)
5. Carlito (by Elias)
6. Elias (by Damian Priest)
7. The Miz (by Damian Priest)
8. John Morrison (by Damian Priest)
9. Dolph Ziggler (by Kane)
10. Ricochet (by Kane)
11. Kane (by Damian Priest)
12. Shinsuke Nakamura (by King Corbin)
13. Otis (by King Corbin)
14. King Corbin (by Dominik Mysterio)
15. Dominik Mysterio (by Bobby Lashley)
16. Damian Priest (by Bobby Lashley)
17. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms (by Big E, Bobby Lashley)
18. Bobby Lashley (by Riddle, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Christian)
19. Big E (by Omos)
20. Rey Mysterio (by Omos)
21. Cesaro (by Braun Strowman)
22. Sheamus (by Braun Strowman)
23. AJ Styles (by Braun Strowman)
24. Daniel Bryan (by Seth Rollins)
25. Riddle (by Seth Rollins)
26. Braun Strowman (by Edge)
27. Christian (by Edge)
28. Seth Rollins (by Edge)
29. Randy Orton (by Edge)
Winner: Edge
