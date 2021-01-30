Earlier today, Mia Yim (aka Reckoning) confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Yim was alerted to a rumor going around this morning that she had tested positive, which she swiftly shot down on social media. The WWE Superstar was then tested later in the day and it came back positive.

“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid,” Yim wrote. “For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

Yim was on this past Monday’s RAW to be at ringside for RETRIBUTION’s Slapjack vs. Xavier Woods match.

