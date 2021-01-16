Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool has tested positive for COVID-19.

McCool took to Instagram last night and announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

McCool noted that she is blessed to have just mild symptoms, and does not know where she caught the virus from. She also said The Undertaker does not have COVID-19 as she is the only one in the house to test positive.

You can see McCool's full Instagram post below:

Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ....soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! [hands raised emoji] Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it!

Blessed to have mild symptoms...super blessed I'm the only one in our home who has it.... & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8' long "COVID Communication telephone!" I'd give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y'all stay safe & healthy!#daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful [heart emoji]