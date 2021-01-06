WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has apparently called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.

Foley took to Twitter this afternoon, shortly after Trump's speech at a rally in Washington, DC and pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. While Foley did not name the President, he seemingly asked McMahon to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a b---h out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon," Foley wrote.

Foley has posted other tweets and re-tweeted other messages critical of Trump today.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon in 2013, the same year that Foley was inducted. Vince has been friends with Trump over the years, while Linda McMahon once worked in the Trump Administration, and remains a supporter.

You can see Foley's tweets below:

This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you. https://t.co/6wJKb0pUxa — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2021