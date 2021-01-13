MLW has announced that Mil Muertes will make his in-ring debut against Brian Pillman Jr. during tonight's MLW Fusion episode.

As noted, Salina de la Renta is executive producing tonight's Fusion episode and previously announced an open contract match with The Man of 1,000 Deaths making his debut for the promotion. MLW just announced this afternoon that Pillman stepped forward and has signed the open contract placed by de la Renta.

While he has been making recent appearances for AEW, Pillman Jr. remains under contract to MLW. The former MLW Tag Team Champion last competed for MLW in mid-November, losing to then-Middleweight Champion Myron Reed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's MLW Fusion episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Mil Muertes debuts against Brian Pillman Jr. in open contract match

* Low Ki will be in action

* Los Parks vs. MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs in a Tornado Match with Tom Lawlor as the special guest referee

* Salina de la Renta promises to have the last laugh and a special surprise for Konnan

* Appearances by de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice, and more