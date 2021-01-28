AEW star MJF recently took to Twitter to confirm that a Facebook handle named after him, that constantly takes shots at the WWE, does not belong to him.

According to MJF, posts made by the fake FB account have been regularly picked up by wrestling websites.

MJF wrote, “There’s an article every week about me shitting on someone in WWE and the reference is always this a–hole on Facebook pretending to be me. Wild people still are so dumb.”

The Inner Circle member was initially responding to a screengrab of the fake FB account that has over 33,000 followers.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Chris Jericho defeated The Varsity Blondes in a tag team match. The Inner Circle duo made a New Year’s resolution to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships earlier this month.

See below for MJF’s tweets: