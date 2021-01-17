- Above is the first episode of Wrestling with the Week, hosted by Scorpio Sky and James Willems. The video premieres tomorrow at 4 pm ET where the duo discusses the finer points of 90s guilty pleasure music, the James Harden Brooklyn Nets trade, Snoop Dogg's frog splash compared to Art Barr's, and much more.

- Renee Paquette revealed AEW President Tony Khan will be her next guest on Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast.

"Just recorded next week's episode of Oral Sessions! Can't wait for you guys to hear my chat with @TonyKhan! Helluva guy!"

- AEW sent out a Happy Birthday to Brodie Lee's son, and Dark Order member, -1. MJF retweeted the well wishes with a rolling eyes emoji. MJF isn't a fan of -1 after he took a kendo stick shot to the head a few weeks back.