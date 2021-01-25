Major League Wrestling announced today a segment with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor for this Wednesday’s Fusion.
Lawlor will be addressing the rumors about Filthy Island being bankrupt due to Reebok, Vitamins & Minerals, and New Law Offices all pulling out of backing the tropical fighting extravaganza.
Below is an updated look at the line-up so for Wednesday’s Fusion:
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to address “Filthy Island”
* Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday
MLW Fusion is on Wednesdays at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.
