Major League Wrestling announced today a segment with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor for this Wednesday’s Fusion.

Lawlor will be addressing the rumors about Filthy Island being bankrupt due to Reebok, Vitamins & Minerals, and New Law Offices all pulling out of backing the tropical fighting extravaganza.

Below is an updated look at the line-up so for Wednesday’s Fusion:

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to address “Filthy Island”

* Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

MLW Fusion is on Wednesdays at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.