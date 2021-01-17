MLW announced Tom Lawlor will go on record about the attack on ACH outside his gym in Austin, Texas, allegedly done by Lawlor and Team Filthy.

Lawlor demanded time on Wednesday's show to address not only the attack, but protest ACH being picked to face MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, instead of himself — the 2020 Opera Cup winner.

Below is the updated card for next week's FUSION:

* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. ACH (MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

* The debut of CONTRA's Daivari

* Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack

FUSION airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm ET and streams on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel.