MLW CEO Court Bauer is teasing a big announcement in the coming days, with regards to live streaming of MLW programming.

Bauer wrote, “Zoom, zoom and more zoom! Some very encouraging conversations this week about @MLW with potential partners in linear and streaming. “Stay tuned.””

MLW Fusion, the company’s weekly flagship show, is currently available to watch for free on MLW’s YouTube channel. Special events such as “Kings of Colosseum” which took place a few weeks ago are also on YouTube.

See below for Bauer’s tweet.