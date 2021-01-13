Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday's at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for MLW:

Welcome to Salina de la Renta's episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight, in the main event, Ross & Marshall Von Erich will put their MLW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Los Parks w/"Filthy" Tom Lawlor as the guest referee.

We head to the ring for the first match of the evening!

Low Ki vs. Budd Heavy

Low Ki charges towards Budd Heavy with a heavy forearm. Budd Heavy is out cold. "The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn" wins the match via knockout.

Winner: Low Ki

Post-Match: Low Ki wants King Mo Lawal next!

Commentators Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent take us back to Lio Rush's big win over Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum last week.

Speaking of the new champion, we hear from Lio Rush after his big victory from last week. In the background, his new music track is playing.

Bocchini and Saint Laurent say that Konnan was supposed to join them on commentary tonight, but he's nowhere to be seen. Salina de la Renta makes her way back to the commentary booth. She has an idea as to where he is. She asks the production crew to roll a clip she made earlier.

We look back at last week's match between Mads Krügger and Alex Hammerstone for the Openweight Championship. This match ended in a No Contest. Krügger hacks into the segment to issue another shot at the National Openweight Championship.

Up next, Mil Muertes will make his official debut in MLW!

Mil Muertes (w/Salina de la Renta) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. jumps out of the ring right after the bell rings. He slides back in and ducks the line. Pillman gets a side headlock in. Mil Muertes breaks out of the hold by lifting him up.

Pillman looks for a sunset flip, but Muertes sends "The Promised Prince" down with a big clothesline. He gets on top of Pillman and lays down a flurry of punches. Muertes drives his knee into the back of Pillman. Pillman fights back with a forearm but gets caught again with a hard-hitting powerslam. Muertes looks for a cover. Pillman kicks out at 2.

Muertes strikes Pillman over and over in the corner. Muertes plants Pillman with his Straight to Hell finisher (leaping reverse STO). "The Man of a Thousand Deaths" secures his first victory in MLW.

Winner: Mil Muertes

Richard Holliday would like to be taken seriously as the Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. He says he has helped elevate the championship, but it's guys like Savio Vega that are bringing him down. He calls Vega out for a match and promises he'll put his title on the line.

Next week, ACH will challenge Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

On February 17, fans will join Tom Lawlor on "Filthy Island."

Before the main event match tonight, Rich Bocchini asks Tom Lawlor if he'll be an honest referee and call the match down the middle. Lawlor is offended by Bocchini's question.

We take a look back at CONTRA Unit's attack on Injustice last week. This week, Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver send a video in, challenging the most dangerous stable to a fight.

Salina de la Renta checks in with Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent to see if they like the show so far. Bocchini brings it to Salina's attention that he just received word that Promociones Dorado has been acquired. He asks if she'd like to comment on it. She declines and walks away yelling out profanities.

Alex Hammerstone informs Mads Krügger that he accepts his challenge made from earlier tonight.

Before the main event, Saint Laurent reveals who made Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top-10 this week.

10. Laredo Kid

9. ACH

8. Myron Reed

7. Mads Krügger

6. Richard Holliday

5. Lio Rush

4. LA Park

3. Low Ki

2. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

1. Alex Hammerstone

And now, the main event!

World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. Los Parks (with Salina de la Renta) (w/special guest referee "Filthy" Tom Lawlor)